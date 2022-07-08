£20m plan to revamp Great Yarmouth 'blight' area

An area which has been called a "blight" on Great Yarmouth is moving closer to regeneration.

Following plans to transform the North Quay area into a new waterfront quarter to turn it into an attractive entrance to the town, Great Yarmouth Borough Council is proposing to use compulsory purchase powers so that its masterplan for the site can happen.

Parts of Great Yarmouth's North Quay have been called a "blight" by the town's council leader. - Credit: GYBC

Plans include improvements to the area around the nearby rail station, aiming at improving facilities for commuters and encouraging the use of environmentally-friendly transport.

The revamp would also improve cycling facilities, linking up with routes into the town and beyond to the Norfolk Broads.

Plans for the £20m revamp to Great Yarmouth's North Quay include a waterfront and improvements to the train station. - Credit: GYBC

Council leader Carl Smith said: “This area has blighted the entrance to the town from the A47 and the train station for too long.

"We have made generous offers to owners to buy the land and we will continue talking to them."

The decision on whether to authorise the use of compulsory purchase powers will be made by the council’s policy and resources committee on July 12.