Council to change online card payment system

People making online card payments to Great Yarmouth Borough Council may notice changes from tomorrow as a result of updates.

From Tuesday an improved payment system will be brought in, which the council says will offer better performance on mobile devices and improved accessibility.

The council also says it will help it get ready for an industry-wide upgrade to anti-fraud measures, known as 3D Secure 2, being introduced later this month.

The changes only affect online card payments made through the council's website and not telephone payments.

If customers are concerned they might not be on the right payment site, they can help protect themselves by:

Checking the website address begins with: https://ip.e-paycapita.com

Making sure their browser displays a padlock icon next to the website address

Following links from the main council website, rather from any suspicious looking emails or texts

Residents can call the council for free on 0808 196 2236 if they are unsure about any payment or website.