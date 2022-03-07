News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Local Council

Council to change online card payment system

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 4:52 PM March 7, 2022
Generic image of a person typing on a laptop with a mouse

An upgrade is being given to an online payment system - Credit: Eastern Daily Press

People making online card payments to Great Yarmouth Borough Council may notice changes from tomorrow as a result of updates.

From Tuesday an improved payment system will be brought in, which the council says will offer better performance on mobile devices and improved accessibility. 

The council also says it will help it get ready for an industry-wide upgrade to anti-fraud measures, known as 3D Secure 2, being introduced later this month.

The changes only affect online card payments made through the council's website and not telephone payments.

If customers are concerned they might not be on the right payment site, they can help protect themselves by:

Checking the website address begins with: https://ip.e-paycapita.com

Making sure their browser displays a padlock icon next to the website address

Following links from the main council website, rather from any suspicious looking emails or texts

Most Read

  1. 1 250 year homecoming for Great Yarmouth clothing
  2. 2 Former nurses' home now 17 flats up for sale for less than £100k
  3. 3 Work under way on old Great Yarmouth abandoned shop
  1. 4 'Large wellies to fill': Yarmouth lifeboat coxswain retires after 37 years
  2. 5 Lifeboat and ambulance called to casualty in Great Yarmouth
  3. 6 Gorleston gets vintage gift shop inspired by The Good Life
  4. 7 Parking branded 'already extortionate' ahead of fee increase meeting
  5. 8 Inquest opens into death of 22-year-old
  6. 9 Skate Yarmouth... Town celebrates its roller skating history
  7. 10 Historic Yarmouth sports ground could get new 3G sports pitch

Residents can call the council for free on 0808 196 2236 if they are unsure about any payment or website.

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Owner Sarah Longley at the bar of the Horse and Groom at Rollesby. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Roadside pub unveils glamorous new look ahead of reopening

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Great Yarmouth - Pleasure BeachThe Botton Bros Pleasure Beach showing one of the older attract

Six things you can't do in Great Yarmouth anymore

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Pageantmaster Bruno Peek.

Royal pageantmaster suffers head injury after being 'hit by bus'

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Scratby Bakery has officially opened. It is owned by Graham Markham and Kelly Stefanetti.

Fish and chip shop owners open new seaside bakery

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon