Demolition bid for Palmers department store transformation project

An artist impression of the main library in the former Palmers department store in Great Yarmouth, due to open at the end of 2023. - Credit: Chaplin Farrant/Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Ambitious plans to transform a former department store in Great Yarmouth into a learning hub are progressing, with a planning bid asking for demolition work.

The conversion of the former Palmers Department Store into a library and a learning and university centre has already begun, with the five-storey building stripped out and repairs made to its roof.

A flashback to Palmers in 2007. The building is set become a library and educational hub - Credit: Archant

The next stage of the process involves a formal planning bid to demolish a plant room, an external wall to the plant area and an associated flue.

It will see the borough council ask its own development control committee to approve the demolition work at a meeting on Wednesday, November 9 as it is in a conservation area.

The earlier work did not need planning permission.

The overall plan will see the town's library relocated to the building, while the upper floors will become bases for the University of Suffolk, East Coast College and the University of East Anglia.

More than £15m has been pledged to the scheme.

Palmers was founded as a linen and drapery shop in 1837. It was sold to Beale's in 2018, closing in March 2020.

