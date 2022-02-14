Revealed: The places in Great Yarmouth which need more play areas

A comprehensive survey of play spaces across the borough of Great Yarmouth has revealed only three areas have sufficient provision.

A survey by Great Yarmouth Borough Council of 97 play areas has shown that only three out of 17 council wards have enough based on population.

The wards were Gorleston, Lothingland and Magdalen.

A document showing how only three areas of the borough have sufficient play spaces. - Credit: GYBC

The report is to be discussed by the borough council's environment committee on Wednesday.

It says: "Most wards within the borough have a deficit of play space provision. Generally, provision is better within the urban wards than the rural areas and villages.

"A surplus of provision has been recorded in Gorleston, Lothingland and Magdalen, though there were some wards with marginal deficits such as Fleggburgh and Bradwell South and Hopton.

"The borough as a whole has a deficit in provision."

The quality of provision was also looked at with the report saying: "Most wards within the borough have a deficit of quality in existing play space provision.

The report looked into the quality of play space provision - Credit: GYBC

"Surpluses in quality were only identified in the wards of Caister South, Fleggburgh and West Flegg."

Most of the play areas were on council-owned land.

The survey also looked at 200 areas for "informal amenity greenspaces" and 21 parks and gardens.

It added: "Most wards within the borough have a deficit of parks and gardens provision.

"Most wards do not have any provision, with the provision of such spaces limited to the settlements of Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Caister.

"Only the wards of St Andrews and Yarmouth North have a surplus in provision."

It did add that public spaces such as the Venetian Waterways benefitted the wider area.

The playground and open space audit also looked at the provision of allotments.

A youngster enjoys the funfair in St George's Park - Credit: Brittany Woodman

There were 24 allotments with the report saying there was a surplus in provision in two thirds of council wards.

Only Caister North, Gorleston Central and St Andrews wards did not have any allotments.

There were also 28 accessible natural green places.

The environment committee is asked to note the report and consider a series of action plans.

Actions plans include the creation of an open space needs assessment to help prioritise funding and looking at alternative delivery/ownership models to improve facilities.