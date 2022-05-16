News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Local Council

80pc of people happy with council's anti-social behaviour response

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 1:25 PM May 16, 2022
View south along Hall Quay in Great Yarmouth towards the town hall.Picture: James Bass

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is based in the town hall and has carried out a residents survey - Credit: James Bass

A survey of residents in the Great Yarmouth area has shown that 80pc of people are happy with how their borough council handles anti-social behaviour complaints.

A report to be discussed by the borough council's housing and neighbourhoods committee on Thursday night has looked at the responses to five surveys carried out by the authority about its services.

More than 331 surveys were received and they looked at the handling of anti-social behaviour complaints, tenancy support, gardening and caretaking,  tenancy review meetings and the experience of moving into a new council home.

The satisfaction result for handling anti-social behaviour was 80.49pc, tenancy support saw a satisfaction figure of 94.4pc and tenancy review meetings was 100pc.

For moving into a new home the satisfaction figure was 92.31pc and the lowest rating was gardening and caretaking, with a figure of 70.27pc.

The report concludes: "Satisfaction at year end across all surveys was 85.80pc."

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

GP_COLINWOOD_YARMOUTH_MAY22

Norfolk Live News

Body part of man found on beach in Great Yarmouth

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
GP_COLINWOOD_YARMOUTH_MAY22

Updated

Yarmouth man whose body part was found had been released from prison

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Paulina Zielinska, of Ginger Kitchens in her new market space

New £4.7m market begins to fill up with town traders

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Work starts on demolishing an old market stall

Market stalls ripped down in town centre

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon