80pc of people happy with council's anti-social behaviour response

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is based in the town hall and has carried out a residents survey - Credit: James Bass

A survey of residents in the Great Yarmouth area has shown that 80pc of people are happy with how their borough council handles anti-social behaviour complaints.

A report to be discussed by the borough council's housing and neighbourhoods committee on Thursday night has looked at the responses to five surveys carried out by the authority about its services.

More than 331 surveys were received and they looked at the handling of anti-social behaviour complaints, tenancy support, gardening and caretaking, tenancy review meetings and the experience of moving into a new council home.

The satisfaction result for handling anti-social behaviour was 80.49pc, tenancy support saw a satisfaction figure of 94.4pc and tenancy review meetings was 100pc.

For moving into a new home the satisfaction figure was 92.31pc and the lowest rating was gardening and caretaking, with a figure of 70.27pc.

The report concludes: "Satisfaction at year end across all surveys was 85.80pc."