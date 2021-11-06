Council will work with unpermitted HMO owner in appeal process
A council has said it will work with the owner of an unpermitted house of multiple occupancy to make sure it no longer breaches planning rules.
A planning inspector has thrown out an appeal by the owner of the former Rhonadean guesthouse in Wellesley Road to keep it as a house of multiple occupancy.
Great Yarmouth Borough Council says it will look at working with owner Barbara Wheeler to make sure the decision banning the property from being a HMO is followed.
The council will also offer support to residents affected by the decision.
A Great Yarmouth Borough Council spokesperson said: “The Planning Inspectorate agreed with the council’s decision that this is not the right location for a house of multiple occupation.
"We will now seek to work with the property owners to ensure that the decision is complied with within a reasonable timeframe, and the council is ready to offer support to any residents needing help."
The planning inspector said the HMO was out of character for the area.
