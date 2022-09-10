News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Trees home to 'messy' starlings to be trimmed back by council

Anthony Carroll

Published: 3:45 PM September 10, 2022
Paul Burton is calling for further action to stop the starling droppings problems

Kent Square resident Paul Barton is one of the residents plagued by starling mess - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has agreed to trim five holm oak trees which are home to a roost of starlings blamed for creating mess on homes and cars below.

The council has approved the trimming of the trees in Kent Square, where residents have long complained about the problems created by the birds.

A car covered in starling mess caused by the Kent Square flock

A car covered in starling mess caused by the Kent Square flock - Credit: Sonya Duncan

While the work is a part of the council's routine tree maintenance work it is hoped that by trimming them it will put off the starlings roosting there.

A spokesman for the borough council said: “This tree work is part of our usual programme of care and maintenance for trees in the borough, and will help keep the trees healthy and support the wider ecology in the area.

Bins covered in starling droppings

Bins covered in starling droppings - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"The work is also expected to reduce the starling nesting in these trees, which we know has proved very disruptive to local residents.

Residents in the Kent Square area are fed up of the starling mess

Residents in the Kent Square area are fed up of the starling mess - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"Starlings and bird life more generally play an important part in the natural environment, and we think this work strikes a good balance between caring for the trees and ensuring good habitats for wildlife.”

The starlings are roosting in these trees in Kent Square

The starlings are roosting in these trees in Kent Square - Credit: Sonya Duncan


