Gorleston man 'excited' about his future on third river crossing

Reece Ryan, from Gorleston, is excited about his future in construction following his completion of the Kickstart programme. - Credit: Steve Adams

A construction worker on Great Yarmouth's third river crossing project has thanked an employment scheme for kickstarting his career.

Reece Ryan, 25, had been out of work for two years before signing up to the government's Kickstart programme.

Thanks to the scheme he has passed his probation period while working on the £121m bridge project, which is due to be completed next year.

On the Kickstart programme, Mr Ryan, from Gorleston, was able to train for his Construction Skills Certification Scheme (CSCS) which enabled him to choose a pathway in the construction industry.

"I was able to do my CSCS within a month and I wanted to get on site as quick as as I could," Mr Ryan said.

"At the moment I'm doing a bit of everything - a bit of carpentry, steelwork and even some engineering - and it's nice I'm given the opportunity to find out what I want to specialise in."

Before being offered a job by BAM Farrans Joint Venture - the third river crossing's developers - Mr Ryan had been an out-of-work agency employee.

Mr Ryan lives with his grandparents and their at-risk status prevented him from being offered job contracts during the pandemic.

Now he has passed his six-month probation while working on the third river crossing and being encouraged to find his speciality, Mr Ryan said he has had nothing but a positive experience.

"I've never had people push me before. I feel people want me to progress and I am excited about the future," Mr Ryan added.

Baroness Vere, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Department for Transport visiting the construction of the third river crossing in Southtown, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Steve Adams

On Friday, Mr Ryan was one of the employees who met transport minister Baroness Vere who made a visit to the town to see how the third river crossing was progressing.

Mr Ryan said he received his Kickstart Award from Baroness Vere on the day and that "it was nice to get a visit from someone like that".

Since construction on Norfolk County Council’s key infrastructure project began, lead contractor BAM Farrans Joint Venture estimates over £8 million has already been spent directly within the local economy and over 50 full time positions have been provided to local people.

The third river crossing will link the A47 at Harfrey’s roundabout to the port and the enterprise zone on the other side of the river.