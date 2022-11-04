News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Local Council

Riverside tree planting celebrates life of the Queen

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 4:18 PM November 4, 2022
Graham Plant, Great Yarmouth mayor, plants a tree celebrating the life of the Queen on South Quay

Graham Plant, Great Yarmouth mayor, plants a tree celebrating the life of the Queen on South Quay - Credit: GYBC

Trees have been planted along a Great Yarmouth river to help celebrate the life and achievements of the Queen.

The Queen’s Green Canopy event on Thursday saw school pupils help plant trees on South Quay and take part in a variety of tree-related activities.

Thursday's event was organised by the borough council and the charity Trees for Cities as part of a national initiative to honour the Queen, that was launched in 2021 to help celebrate her platinum jubilee.

Mayor of Great Yarmouth, Graham Plant, also took part by planting one of the trees.

Pupils from Peterhouse Primary Academy helping plant a tree on South Quay

Pupils from Peterhouse Primary Academy helping plant a tree on South Quay - Credit: GYBC

He said: “It was great to be part of the Queen’s Green Canopy event, where I had the privilege of planting a tree along South Quay, next to the ones planted by some of our local school children.

“I encourage all of our residents to get involved in the creation of this legacy to honour the Queen’s leadership of the nation, which will benefit future generations.”

The pupils involved in the planting came from St Nicholas Priory Primary, North Denes Primary, Peter House Primary and Stradbroke Primary schools.

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Cinderella ghost pumpkin 'stolen' from house is returned

'Stolen' charity pumpkin returned by 'sheepish' woman

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The Gate on Caister High Street

Caister parish council concerned following pub closure

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
McColl's Retail Group is to sell 100 of its less profitable newsagents shops.

McColl's store in Great Yarmouth set for closure

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Vauxhall Roundabout on the A47 in Great Yarmouth

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Road cleared after delays of two hours reported at A47 roundabout

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon