Riverside tree planting celebrates life of the Queen

Trees have been planted along a Great Yarmouth river to help celebrate the life and achievements of the Queen.

The Queen’s Green Canopy event on Thursday saw school pupils help plant trees on South Quay and take part in a variety of tree-related activities.

Thursday's event was organised by the borough council and the charity Trees for Cities as part of a national initiative to honour the Queen, that was launched in 2021 to help celebrate her platinum jubilee.



Mayor of Great Yarmouth, Graham Plant, also took part by planting one of the trees.

Pupils from Peterhouse Primary Academy helping plant a tree on South Quay - Credit: GYBC

He said: “It was great to be part of the Queen’s Green Canopy event, where I had the privilege of planting a tree along South Quay, next to the ones planted by some of our local school children.

“I encourage all of our residents to get involved in the creation of this legacy to honour the Queen’s leadership of the nation, which will benefit future generations.”

The pupils involved in the planting came from St Nicholas Priory Primary, North Denes Primary, Peter House Primary and Stradbroke Primary schools.