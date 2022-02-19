Major planting scheme sees 500 trees earmarked for town

Great Yarmouth borough mayor Adrian Thompson with the borough council services team which planted the trees - Credit: GYBC

Great Yarmouth will become a greener place to live and work thanks to the start of a new tree planting programme.

More than 80 new trees have been planted across the town in the first phase of a national scheme to make coastal towns and cities more green in nature.

In total 500 semi-mature trees will be planted across the town.

The scheme will join up with wider landscaping works for the redevelopment of the town centre.

Funding for the project will also provide for the maintenance and care of the trees for three years as they establish themselves.

It will also bring a range of volunteering and training opportunities as part of the Community Renewal Fund project.

Mayor Adrian Thompson planted the first tree - Credit: GYBC

Great Yarmouth Mayor, Adrian Thompson, planted the first of the new trees at St John’s Church in York Road.

The remaining 83 trees in the first stage of the project have been planted, including further trees at the church as well as at Deneside, St George’s Park, Trafalgar Road, Mariners Road, Blackfriars Road and Camden Road.

The majority of the trees earmarked for Great Yarmouth will be planted next winter to ensure they have the best chance of growing and thriving.

Mr Thompson said: “It is fantastic to see these new trees going in to green our great town and help provide a more enjoyable environment for residents.

“Trees not only look beautiful but are also really important for keeping our environment healthy and this project will really make a difference to the town.”

An education programme is running alongside the tree planting, with more than 350 residents registering for free tree identification guides provided by the Field Studies Council.

Nationally, the Trees for Cities’ Forgotten Places: Greening Coastal Towns and Cities programme has received over £1.2m from the Government’s Green Recovery Challenge Fund.

Over 55,000 trees will be planted across 83 locations in seven coastal towns and cities and will be delivered through urban community tree planting events designed to revitalise 'forgotten' coastal urban areas.

Trees for Cities is working with the Field Studies Council, Treeconomics, Forest Research, The Queen's Green Canopy and local partners to deliver the project.



