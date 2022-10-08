Villages call for greater say in planning decisions

The plan is a joint one between Belton with Browston, Burgh Castle and Fritton with St Olaves parish councils. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2012

Three parishes in the Great Yarmouth area are seeking to have a greater say in planning decisions impacting their villages.

Belton with Browston Parish Council has asked Great Yarmouth Borough Council, as well as the Broads Authority, for permission to prepare a neighbourhood plan.

The proposal is a joint one, which includes neighbouring parishes of Burgh Castle and Fritton with St Olaves.

The plan must pass a number of stages, with the first step involving deciding whether to designate the three parishes as a joint neighbourhood area.

Further consultations on the contents of the plan, and a local referendum, would then follow.

The plan would set out planning policies for the parishes and these will be used, alongside existing local and national planning rules, to decide planning applications in the villages.

A six-week public consultation will now take place, running until November 18, with more information on the borough council website and at the Town Hall, in Great Yarmouth, where appointments can be made by calling 01493 846 270.

Public comments can be sent to localplan@great-yarmouth.gov.uk, or by post to Strategic Planning, Great Yarmouth Borough Council, Town Hall, Hall Plain, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2QF.