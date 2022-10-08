Villages call for greater say in planning decisions
- Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2012
Three parishes in the Great Yarmouth area are seeking to have a greater say in planning decisions impacting their villages.
Belton with Browston Parish Council has asked Great Yarmouth Borough Council, as well as the Broads Authority, for permission to prepare a neighbourhood plan.
The proposal is a joint one, which includes neighbouring parishes of Burgh Castle and Fritton with St Olaves.
The plan must pass a number of stages, with the first step involving deciding whether to designate the three parishes as a joint neighbourhood area.
Further consultations on the contents of the plan, and a local referendum, would then follow.
The plan would set out planning policies for the parishes and these will be used, alongside existing local and national planning rules, to decide planning applications in the villages.
A six-week public consultation will now take place, running until November 18, with more information on the borough council website and at the Town Hall, in Great Yarmouth, where appointments can be made by calling 01493 846 270.
Most Read
- 1 Four e-scooters seized near Great Yarmouth in police crackdown
- 2 Pure Gym reveals when it will open in Norfolk town
- 3 Married GPs retiring after 27 years at Great Yarmouth surgery
- 4 Supermarket offering £1 meal deal to over 60s this winter
- 5 Historic ex-furniture store in Great Yarmouth to go under the hammer
- 6 UPDATED: Future of historic Gorleston's landmark to be discussed
- 7 Green light for two new cottages at hotel - but 'dining pods' refused
- 8 Three Norfolk homes feature on BBC property show
- 9 Major stores announce changes to Christmas opening hours
- 10 Man banned from Great Yarmouth
Public comments can be sent to localplan@great-yarmouth.gov.uk, or by post to Strategic Planning, Great Yarmouth Borough Council, Town Hall, Hall Plain, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2QF.