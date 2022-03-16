News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
£5.8m funding for households to save money on energy

James Weeds

Published: 12:10 PM March 16, 2022
Price of living on the rise. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

400 homes across the Great Yarmouth area will be receiving free upgrades on keeping their homes warm to help reduce costs and carbon emissions. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Free upgrades to help keep homes warm and fight rising energy bills are being offered to hundreds of families in the Great Yarmouth area.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has won more than £5.8m in funding from across three central government schemes and is adding more than £630,000 from its own housing budget to support them.

The schemes will target households in the East Flegg, West Flegg, Fleggburgh, Ormesby, and Caister South wards to the north of the borough, the Nelson, and Central and Northgate wards in Great Yarmouth, and the Lothingland ward to the south.

The funding will support around 400 lower-income households and homes with the lowest ratings for energy efficiency.

The cash will pay for measures such as improved insulation and clean heating systems such as heat pumps.

The schemes cover properties with and without a gas supply, private properties, and council and social homes.

Work is due to be completed by March 2023 and details of how householders can sign up to the schemes will be released shortly.

