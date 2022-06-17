Over 50s can boost their wellbeing at town centre event

People aged 50 and over in the Great Yarmouth area are being invited to a free health and wellbeing event.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council and Age+Connected have joined forces to organise and host the event on Wednesday, June 22 so attendees will learn new skills and tools to assist with their wellbeing.

The event, which takes place from 10am until 3pm at the Acorn Centre in Regent Street, will offer a variety of stalls for visitors to browse, including information about benefit advice, debt support, reduction in utility bills and mental health support.

Residents will also be able to get their blood pressure checked and watch demonstrations for seated exercises, cooking on a budget and mindfulness.

This is a free drop in event for anyone over the age of 50 to attend.

For more information, contact James Dudley, the borough council's community champion programme co-ordinator, by emaling James.Dudley@great-yarmouth.gov.uk



