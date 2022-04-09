The Wall of Death to return at this year's Wheels Festival

The Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival will this year feature the Wall of Death motorbike stunt show. - Credit: Archant

The Wall of Death is coming to Great Yarmouth seafront this summer for the return of the Wheels Festival.

Visit Great Yarmouth's Wheels Festival is revving up for its triumphant return to the town after a two-year hiatus.

Over the weekend beginning Saturday, July 2, the festival will be celebrating all things on wheels and promises to be an entertaining event for petrol heads and families alike.

It will be stunts galore at this year's Wheels Festival. - Credit: GYBC

Attractions include the UK’s oldest surviving Wall of Death - a motorbike show which will see a team of gravity-defying riders performing daring stunts as they circle a specially-built wall inches from the captivated audience.

Visitors can take the ride of their lives on board the 19ft long Red Dragon Monster Truck. Weighing approximately 5 tonnes, the truck can carry up to ten passengers at once and is suitable for everyone over three feet tall.

Lyndon Bevan, chairman of Visit Great Yarmouth said: “It’s fantastic to welcome the Wheels Festival back to Great Yarmouth after two years of cancellations due to Covid restrictions.

"It’s always been a popular event attracting thousands of visitors from all around. This year promises to be bigger and better than previous years and it will be a real boost to local businesses in the area.”

Old and new classic motors lined the Golden Mile at the 2019 Wheels Festival. - Credit: GYBC

This year, bikers and cars planning to park within the festival site are asked to make a donation of £5 per vehicle for one day, or £8.50 for the entire weekend. Proceeds will go towards the running of the festival and raising funds for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Donations are also welcomed from other festival-goers.

The car parks at St Nicholas (limited spaces), North Drive, Euston Road and in the town centre will remain open for the public. However, the car parks at Anchor Gardens, Marina Centre North and South, and Jetty North and South, plus the closed roadway of Marine Parade, will be designated parking zones for the motorcyclists and Wheels exhibitors.

Access along the whole length of Marine Parade will be maintained for pedestrians and emergency vehicles.

Businesses interested in sponsoring the event can download a pack from the Visit Great Yarmouth website, and there are pitch opportunities for non-catering trade stands.