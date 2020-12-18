What do you want from historic Winter Gardens site?

Published: 12:31 PM December 18, 2020

A bid to save and revive a heritage landmark on Great Yarmouth's seafront could be bolstered by residents and visitors having their say.

The Winter Gardens restoration project is among only 12 shortlisted nationally to apply to the Heritage Horizons Awards Scheme, with Great Yarmouth Borough Council working with conservation specialists and a preferred operator to finalise the application.

The project's ambition is to save, restore and reimagine the Winter Gardens at the heart of the town's regeneration and daily life as a year-round visitor attraction which makes the most of the unique building, its seafront location and its horticultural heritage.

The 80-metre long display, surrounding the Grade II-listed Winter Gardens, on South Beach Parade, features beautifully-shot historic photographs, tourism posters from different eras and fascinating facts.

It will also complement the recently-restored Venetian Waterways and the new Marina Centre, which is currently under construction.

To support the application, residents and visitors are being asked to take part in a survey to find out more about what the public want to see and do in the restored gardens.

The Grade II listed structure is the last UK's last surviving seaside Victorian cast iron and glass winter garden.

Demolition of Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth.

In a joint statement, councillors Carl Smith and Trevor Wainwright, leaders of the council's Conservative and Labour groups respectively, said: "Significant work is progressing behind the scenes to realise the community's dream of bringing our much-loved Winter Gardens back into viable and sustainable use, including business case development, architectural work and exploring further funding opportunities.

"We're at the start of a competitive multi-stage application process for the major national investment needed.

"Vital work is continuing to ensure we're in the best possible position against stiff competition and we're asking you to help bolster our chances as a community by completing our activities survey."

"Imagine yourself in a restored Winter Gardens in a few years' time. What would be in it? What would you be doing?

"Perhaps you'd be enjoying a meal with family or socialising with friends, admiring the architecture and planting, maybe enjoying an event, exploring the history of the building, learning new skills, or perhaps volunteering and sharing your own skills and memories.

Our reader thinks the Winter Gardens could be the answer to a tricky issue.

"The project team will feedback your views and ideas into our design process, so everyone's feedback is important."

The survey will be open until January 15, 2021, at www.great-yarmouth.gov.uk/winter-gardens.

A paper survey is also available at Great Yarmouth Library.