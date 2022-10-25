Have your say on dog control in Great Yarmouth

The council is asking people their views on dog controls - Credit: Torridge District Council

People across the Great Yarmouth area are being asked their views on responsible dog ownership on public land.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is looking to renew a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) concerning control of dogs.

The council has launched a survey on its website asking individuals, landowners, parish council and other organisations whether they would like to continue the existing order for another three years.

A line up of popular dog breeds. - Credit: Dog Day Care Creche

No additional dog control measures are being proposed as part of the consultation, but the main controls under the existing PSPO are:

Failing to pick up your dog's mess.

Dogs on leads request, which empowers authorised council officers to direct that a dog is leashed if it is considered to be out of control, causing alarm or distress or causing a nuisance.

Dogs on leads required at some locations in the interests of hygiene, preventing nuisance or promoting respect. These locations include Great Yarmouth Old and New Cemetery, Caister Cemetery and select playgrounds where residents must walk through them to access their property.

A full dog ban in some areas. Currently, people are not allowed to take dogs into Magdalen Lawn Cemetery and Gorleston Old Cemetery, fenced children's play areas, fitness areas, skate parks and multi-use games areas.

Seasonal controls (from May 1 to September 31) by Yarmouth and Gorleston beaches and some parts of the promenades.

Message to dog owners. Clean it Up slogan on the pavement in Gorleston. Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2016

Paul Wells, chairman of the council's environment committee, said: "The majority of dog owners within our borough are very responsible, but there continues to be that minority who break the rules, and our Environmental Rangers use the PSPO powers to take successful proactive enforcement against these individuals.

"The creation of this PSPO six years ago essentially consolidated and updated the borough's long-standing dog control measures under the latest legislation.

"To ensure those conditions remain relevant we're required to consult on the current order every three years to help the council decide whether or not to renew.

"I would encourage people to express their views."

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is asking people whether they want the council to continue with its Public Spaces Protection Order on dogs in the borough. - Credit: Archant

Until Sunday, November 20 people will be able to take part in the consultation at www.great-yarmouth.gov.uk/have-your-say.

Paper consultation forms can be sent out to those who request them via 01493 846478 or health@great-yarmouth.gov.uk