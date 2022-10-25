Have your say on dog control in Great Yarmouth
- Credit: Torridge District Council
People across the Great Yarmouth area are being asked their views on responsible dog ownership on public land.
Great Yarmouth Borough Council is looking to renew a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) concerning control of dogs.
The council has launched a survey on its website asking individuals, landowners, parish council and other organisations whether they would like to continue the existing order for another three years.
No additional dog control measures are being proposed as part of the consultation, but the main controls under the existing PSPO are:
- Failing to pick up your dog's mess.
- Dogs on leads request, which empowers authorised council officers to direct that a dog is leashed if it is considered to be out of control, causing alarm or distress or causing a nuisance.
- Dogs on leads required at some locations in the interests of hygiene, preventing nuisance or promoting respect. These locations include Great Yarmouth Old and New Cemetery, Caister Cemetery and select playgrounds where residents must walk through them to access their property.
- A full dog ban in some areas. Currently, people are not allowed to take dogs into Magdalen Lawn Cemetery and Gorleston Old Cemetery, fenced children's play areas, fitness areas, skate parks and multi-use games areas.
- Seasonal controls (from May 1 to September 31) by Yarmouth and Gorleston beaches and some parts of the promenades.
Paul Wells, chairman of the council's environment committee, said: "The majority of dog owners within our borough are very responsible, but there continues to be that minority who break the rules, and our Environmental Rangers use the PSPO powers to take successful proactive enforcement against these individuals.
"The creation of this PSPO six years ago essentially consolidated and updated the borough's long-standing dog control measures under the latest legislation.
"To ensure those conditions remain relevant we're required to consult on the current order every three years to help the council decide whether or not to renew.
"I would encourage people to express their views."
Most Read
- 1 Person taken to hospital after lorry crashes into roundabout
- 2 Summer temperatures to return to Norfolk with highs over 20C forecast
- 3 Six holiday units planned for leisure estate complex
- 4 BREAKING: Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis resigns from government
- 5 Police patrol village cemetery after anti-social behaviour reported
- 6 £3,000 quad bike stolen in Norfolk village
- 7 'It was bizarre' - Fire on the Water boss describes evacuation drama
- 8 New £15m ward will help work to secure crumbling hospital
- 9 Teen arrested for possession of an offensive weapon after Yarmouth incident
- 10 People evacuated from Fire on the Water as tent collapses in heavy rain
Until Sunday, November 20 people will be able to take part in the consultation at www.great-yarmouth.gov.uk/have-your-say.
Paper consultation forms can be sent out to those who request them via 01493 846478 or health@great-yarmouth.gov.uk