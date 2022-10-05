News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Local Council

Have your say on plans for the future of Hemsby

James Weeds

Published: 4:44 PM October 5, 2022
Hollywood-style letters come to Hemsby

Drafts for Hemsby's new Neighbourhood Plan is now up for public consultation. - Credit: GYBC

A new neighbourhood plan is being drafted for Hemsby and the council is asking for people's thoughts.

The plan, developed by Hemsby Parish Council, sets out planning policies for the parish. These will be used, alongside the borough's local plans and national planning rules, to decide on planning applications in the village.

The plans must pass through a series of formal stages and follow nationally set conditions before coming into effect. 

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has published the plan for public consultation. Comments made will be considered as part of the plan's examination.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s development control committee chair Carl Annison said: "We encourage everyone interested in Hemsby to have their say on the Neighbourhood Plan."

During the consultation period, copies of the neighbourhood plan and the supporting documents will be available on the council website or at the Town Hall. 

Comments can be made by email to localplan@great-yarmouth.gov.uk or in writing to Strategic Planning, Great Yarmouth Borough Council, Town Hall, Hall Plain, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2QF by midday on Tuesday, November 8.

