On your bike? Over 33km of safe cycling routes for coastal town

Published: 3:39 PM August 10, 2021

More dedicated cycling and walking routes are in the pipeline for Great Yarmouth as it looks to cut congestion and encourage people to leave the car at home. - Credit: Archant

New proposals for seven safe cycling and walking routes are being put forward for Great Yarmouth.

The ambition is to create greener links between town centres, colleges, schools, the railway station, business parks, and hospital - cutting the dominance of the car to levels we enjoyed during lockdown.

A map showing the suggested new and improved routes Norfolk County Council is looking for feedback on. - Credit: NCC

The plan involves seven routes including a 10.5km coastal route from the outer harbour heading north to Caister.

A 3km circular route around Yarmouth town centre is also being devised, as well as routes linking Bradwell, Gorleston High Street, Beacon Park, East Norfolk Sixth Form and East Coast Colleges.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, is urging people to look at the proposals saying their feedback would help shape what the schemes could look like and support bids for funding.

He said: "Alongside partners we have already been working to improve active travel in the town, work that has recently seen the e-scooter hire successfully set up, installation of better signage, and the production of the popular Great Yarmouth cycle map to make it easier for people to find new routes and ways to make local journeys.

"We want to further build on this good work and are asking for local people’s views to show us the best way to do this.”

The plans have been developed by Norfolk County Council, working in partnership with Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

Carl Smith and Trevor Wainwright, leaders of Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s main political groups, said: "The reduced traffic levels around Great Yarmouth, Caister and Gorleston during multiple lockdowns gave us a taste of a more pleasant environment for walking and cycling, with less traffic congestion, improved air quality and all the associated health and well-being benefits that physical activity can bring, as well as helping to combat climate change."

They said the "more defined and safer routes" would link up all areas of the borough.

The plans also include two designated walking zones around Yarmouth and Gorleston seafronts.

People have until September 8 to give their views. To find out more and have your say visit: www.norfolk.gov.uk/activetravel