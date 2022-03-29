Have your say on council masterplan for Golden Mile

Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile is the subject of an online survey looking into what people do or don't like about it. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

Whether it's the architecture, gardens, beach, or sugary wafts of doughnuts people are being asked what they love - or hate - about Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile.

The famed strip full of jingling arcades and treat kiosks is the focus of a new masterplan which will help guide future decisions about the seafront.

To help shape it the council has launched an online survey asking people what they love about the seafront, and what improvements they would like to see.

Initial ideas include promoting overnight stays to support hospitality and accommodation businesses, encouraging walking and cycling links around the seafront and with the town centre, and decluttering and "greening" the seafront with new flower beds

The results will feed into a draft masterplan, which will be developed over the coming months.

There will be further chances for the public to share their views on the proposals ahead of the adoption of the plan, expected towards the end of the year.

The council says it is already investing in the future of the seafront, with a new £26m Marina Centre,

It will offer a six-lane 25m pool with full disabled access, confidence water area and learner pool, leisure water with fun play features, 100-station health and fitness gym, four-court multi-purpose sports hall, indoor climbing zone for all ages, and a café.

The centre will open this summer.

Council leader Carl Smith said: "Great Yarmouth seafront is at the centre of Norfolk’s visitor economy and is really important for everyone in the borough and the county.

"It is also a much-loved place by people around the world.

“This is a real chance to influence how the Golden Mile evolves over the next ten to 15 years, so everyone's feedback is very important to us, and we want to hear from local people, from businesses and organisations, and from our visitors about their priorities."

The questionnaire asks people to consider various elements including: the food and drink offer, cleanliness, toilets, parking and range of amusements as well as offer suggestions of their own.

The online survey can be found at www.great-yarmouth.gov.uk/have-your-say and is open until April 20.





