Coastal village leads the way in recycling stakes with launch of Hemsby Cup

Anthony Carroll

Published: 2:08 PM March 21, 2022
A popular Norfolk tourist destination will be leading the way in the environmentally friendly stakes when a reusable cup scheme is launched next month.

On April 1 cafes and restaurants in Hemsby are launching a scheme to help put an end to single use disposable takeaway cups in time for the busy summer season.

Customers will be encouraged to borrow a Hemsby Cup in return for a £2 deposit.

They can then return the cup back to any participating premises to get their money back.

So far nine businesses have signed up to the scheme, which is free for businesses to participate in thanks to funding from the Circular Economy FACET project.

James Bensly, who  runs the Beach Café in Hemsby, said "The FACET community cup scheme for Hemsby is exactly what the tourism industry and local economy needs.

"It is a practical tool to help the visitors and local community in a more sustainable circular economy.

"This is a brave idea and one the businesses of Hemsby are embracing and we encourage others to follow suit."

The Hemsby Cup can be used more than 1,000 times and is fully recyclable.

About 2.5 billion takeaway cups are used and thrown away each year in the UK, with around 500,000 cups left as litter every day.

Figures show less than 1 in 400 are currently recycled.

FACET is a cross-European project to encourage solutions which reduce waste, and includes projects in Netherlands, Belgium, and France as well as the UK.

It is being delivered in Hemsby by Norfolk County Council working jointly with Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

Paul Wells, chairman of the borough council's environment committee, said: “It’s great to see that many businesses are thinking about how to prevent waste, move to a circular economy model and are making an effort to help the environment by becoming more sustainable."

FACET stands for Facilitate the Adoption of Circular Entrepreneurship in the Tourism and Leisure Sector is an Interreg 2Seas project funded by the European Regional Development Fund 

Any businesses wanting to get involved should email benjamin.gulliver@great-yarmouth.co.uk to express interest.

