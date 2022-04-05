Huge Hollywood-style sign lit up in Hemsby
- Credit: GYBC
The welcome is a little brighter in Hemsby after it became the second in a trio of resorts to get its name up in lights.
Traders and civic dignitaries gathered for the the switch-on on Monday, Great Yarmouth mayor Adrian Thompson leading the countdown to illuminate the letters.
The lights are part of a campaign to see Great Yarmouth in a different light and involves a series of twinkling installations and projections.
Mr Thompson hailed the efforts of all involved and said that given "all that is going on in the world" it was still important to "look after local things".
He said the lights celebrated all that Hemsby had to offer and would improve the visitor experience for the holiday hordes that flocked there.
The 17m wide and 6m high sign spells out the Hemsby name in a central location on Beach Road, to encourage people to take photos and share their holiday experience.
The new attraction uses low-energy lights and is a sister sign to the one unveiled in Great Yarmouth. A third is planned for Gorleston, but a location has yet to be decided.