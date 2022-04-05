Huge Hollywood-style sign lit up in Hemsby

Tourism honeypot Hemsby has its name up in lights as it looks forward to what it hopes is a bumper summer season. - Credit: GYBC

The welcome is a little brighter in Hemsby after it became the second in a trio of resorts to get its name up in lights.

Traders and civic dignitaries gathered for the the switch-on on Monday, Great Yarmouth mayor Adrian Thompson leading the countdown to illuminate the letters.

A crowd gathers to celebrate the launch of Hemsby's giant new sign pointing the way for a hoped-for busy summer at the resort. - Credit: GYBC

The lights are part of a campaign to see Great Yarmouth in a different light and involves a series of twinkling installations and projections.

Great to launch our latest big impact, low energy place sign on Beach Road in #Hemsby tonight. Thanks to the Mayor, local businesses, and @GreaterYarmouth for their support.

Join in the countdown! pic.twitter.com/1Xn5bIhHdM — Gt Yarmouth Council (@greatyarmouthbc) April 4, 2022

Mr Thompson hailed the efforts of all involved and said that given "all that is going on in the world" it was still important to "look after local things".

He said the lights celebrated all that Hemsby had to offer and would improve the visitor experience for the holiday hordes that flocked there.

L-R: Asa Morrison (Visit GY), Cllr James Bensly, Lyndon Bevan (Visit GY), Mayor Adrian Thompson, Jenny Thompson, and Cllr Carl Smith gather to celebrate the new Hemsby sign. - Credit: GYBC

The 17m wide and 6m high sign spells out the Hemsby name in a central location on Beach Road, to encourage people to take photos and share their holiday experience.

The new attraction uses low-energy lights and is a sister sign to the one unveiled in Great Yarmouth. A third is planned for Gorleston, but a location has yet to be decided.