News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Local Council

Huge Hollywood-style sign lit up in Hemsby

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 3:07 PM April 5, 2022
Hollywood-style letters come to Hemsby

Tourism honeypot Hemsby has its name up in lights as it looks forward to what it hopes is a bumper summer season. - Credit: GYBC

The welcome is a little brighter in Hemsby after it became the second in a trio of resorts to get its name up in lights.

Traders and civic dignitaries gathered for the the switch-on on Monday, Great Yarmouth mayor Adrian Thompson leading the countdown to illuminate the letters.

Hollywood-style letters spell out Hemsby in lights

A crowd gathers to celebrate the launch of Hemsby's giant new sign pointing the way for a hoped-for busy summer at the resort. - Credit: GYBC

The lights are part of a campaign to see Great Yarmouth in a different light and involves a series of twinkling installations and projections.

Mr Thompson hailed the efforts of all involved and said that given "all that is going on in the world" it was still important to "look after local things".

He said the lights celebrated all that Hemsby had to offer and would improve the visitor experience for the holiday hordes that flocked there. 

New Hollywood-style sign for Hemsby

L-R: Asa Morrison (Visit GY), Cllr James Bensly, Lyndon Bevan (Visit GY), Mayor Adrian Thompson, Jenny Thompson, and Cllr Carl Smith gather to celebrate the new Hemsby sign. - Credit: GYBC

The 17m wide and 6m high sign spells out the Hemsby name in a central location on Beach Road, to encourage people to take photos and share their holiday experience.

The new attraction uses low-energy lights and is a sister sign to the one unveiled in Great Yarmouth. A third is planned for Gorleston, but a location has yet to be decided.

Hemsby News

Don't Miss

The former Winners pub at Great Yarmouth, which is up for sale at auction. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Former pub and nightclub in Great Yarmouth has been sold

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
See how The Pines at the former Pontins holiday site in Hemsby is developing.

Former Pontins site up for sale as development firm collapses

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Fire Service fire appliance/ engine

Four fire crews tackle overnight blaze at holiday park

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
How a new sign for Super Yarmouth could look if the RUSE appeal  on April 1 works

Call to rename town Super Yarmouth ahead of tourist season

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon