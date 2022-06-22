Not received your council tax rebate yet? Here's how to get it

People in Great Yarmouth who are yet to claim their council tax rebate payment can now get the payment through an online form - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Are you still waiting to receive your £150 council tax rebate?

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has launched a new online form to help people yet to claim the £150 payment.

Councils have been paying the rebate, announced by chancellor Rishi Sunak to help combat the cost of living crisis, into accounts of households with monthly direct debits set up.

More than £4m has already been paid out to almost 27,000 households in the town but there are still people entitled to the money who are yet to claim the payout.

So far, the rebate payments could only be made to people whose bank details were already on file as they paid council tax by direct debit.

Now people who pay by other methods can claim their money by completing a simple form.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council leader Carl Smith said: "We know people are keen to receive the £150 energy payment and we have been working hard with our software suppliers to update our systems to make this new payment.

"Residents should be very careful about giving out bank details, and never respond to unexpected phone calls or texts asking for bank details."

The money is available for people living in properties rated in council tax bands A-D, including people who receive help or exemptions on their council tax, and will be paid by bank transfer.

The council is writing to households this week who have yet to receive the payment with details for how to claim it online.

The online form can be filled out directly on the council's website, using secure internet connections and fraud checks.

Payments will be made within two weeks of the claim being made.