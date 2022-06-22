News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Local Council

Not received your council tax rebate yet? Here's how to get it

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 8:03 AM June 22, 2022
Price of living on the rise. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

People in Great Yarmouth who are yet to claim their council tax rebate payment can now get the payment through an online form - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Are you still waiting to receive your £150 council tax rebate?

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has launched a new online form to help people yet to claim the £150 payment.

Councils have been paying the rebate, announced by chancellor Rishi Sunak to help combat the cost of living crisis, into accounts of households with monthly direct debits set up.

The Town Hall in Great Yarmouth. May 2014. Picture: James Bass

Great Yarmouth town hall - Credit: James Bass

More than £4m has already been paid out to almost 27,000 households in the town but there are still people entitled to the money who are yet to claim the payout.

So far, the rebate payments could only be made to people whose bank details were already on file as they paid council tax by direct debit.

Now people who pay by other methods can claim their money by completing a simple form.

Councillor Carl Smith, deputy leader of Great Yarmouth Borogh Council. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Councillor Carl Smith, deputy leader of Great Yarmouth Borogh Council. Picture: Ella Wilkinson - Credit: Archant

Great Yarmouth Borough Council leader Carl Smith said: "We know people are keen to receive the £150 energy payment and we have been working hard with our software suppliers to update our systems to make this new payment.

"Residents should be very careful about giving out bank details, and never respond to unexpected phone calls or texts asking for bank details."

The money is available for people living in properties rated in council tax bands A-D, including people who receive help or exemptions on their council tax, and will be paid by bank transfer.

Most Read

  1. 1 Paedophile jailed after driving 272 miles to meet girl, 13
  2. 2 'Exceptional' worker fell to his death at harbour site
  3. 3 Modular 'pod' homes to house Yarmouth homeless
  1. 4 Customers flocking to Norfolk pub for its unlimited chicken wings and ribs
  2. 5 Bid for new vintage fairground with full-sized helter-skelter
  3. 6 Not received your council tax rebate yet? Here's how to get it
  4. 7 Scammers posing as retailers send Norfolk homes items they did not order
  5. 8 Former pub site up for sale as plans for ten luxury flats agreed
  6. 9 Driver caught doing 93mph on a 50mph stretch of A47
  7. 10 Cyclist and car involved in Great Yarmouth seafront crash

The council is writing to households this week who have yet to receive the payment with details for how to claim it online.

The online form can be filled out directly on the council's website, using secure internet connections and fraud checks.

Payments will be made within two weeks of the claim being made.

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

A car was left overturned after a two-car crash near Great Yarmouth on Thursday afternoon

Norfolk Live News

Driver injured as car overturns in crash on A149 near Great Yarmouth

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A tractor driver was stopped on the A47 in Great Yarmouth due to trailer issues. 

Video

Tractor driver stopped on A47 for trailer in 'very poor' condition

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Beachside Holidays in Scratby, near Great Yarmouth, has filmed for Channel 4's Four in a Bed

Channel 4's Four in a Bed spotlight falls on seaside chalets

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
xxx_01_norfolkbeaconlighthouse_winterton_jun22

Norfolk lighthouse named one of world's 'most extraordinary holiday homes'

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon