News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Local Council

Starling dropping-plagued Yarmouth resident says tree trim is good result

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 3:22 PM March 31, 2022
Trees and Paul Burton

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has given permission for the trimming of the five holm oak trees in Kent Square. Resident Paul Burton (inset) said it was a good result for both the neighbours and the wildlife. - Credit: Archant

A decision to trim trees that are home to a roost of messy starlings in Great Yarmouth has been welcomed by a resident plagued by droppings.

Starlings roosting in Kent Square's five holm oak trees have caused neighbours repeated issues over the past few years.

Residents have reported a deluge of droppings on their homes and cars.

This car will need a good clean thanks to the Kent Square starlings

This car will need a good clean thanks to the Kent Square starlings - Credit: Sonya Duncan

On Wednesday, March 30 borough councillors voted in favour of trimming the trees back.

Resident Paul Burton said: "Even if it's just for the trees' sake, it's a good outcome.

"The trees needed trimming anyway as the amount of mess was killing them off."

Mr Burton said not only were the starlings a nuisance for residents, but five trees being home to up to 40,000 starlings was not ideal.

"It wasn't the best for the birds," Mr Burton said.

Mr Burton said he hoped the trims will encourage starlings to roost elsewhere next year in a less disruptive location.

"We'll have to wait and see," he said.

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Ralph Ineson filming Waving at Hemsby

Gallery

Seaside sunseekers treated to movie star action on sands

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Fire fighters check for hot spots at the Haven Bridge pub on Bridge Road in Great Yarmouth after the

Great Yarmouth pub fire: Investigators cannot rule out people still inside

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Haven Bridge pub

Haven Bridge pub had been unregistered HMO days before blaze

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
A drone photographer has shared an image of the fire damage at the Haven Bridge pub in Great Yarmouth.

Drone images reveal extent of damage to fire-hit Great Yarmouth pub

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon