'Pleased to be back' - veteran councillor reinstated after probe

Liz Coates

Published: 2:39 PM August 10, 2021   
Michael Jeal served an additional year as mayor due to the pandemic. He was suspended earlier in 2021 but has now been reinstated after a complaint was investigated. - Credit: Archant

A long-serving councillor who was suspended for six months while an investigation was carried out has been reinstated.

Michael Jeal, who has served on Great Yarmouth Borough Council in its Nelson ward continuously for 35 years, had been sitting as an independent Labour member while a complaint was dealt with at national level.

At the time of his suspension he was serving a second year as borough mayor, handing over his chains of office to Sue Hacon who has since resigned after admitting breaching Covid rules.

Labour group leader Trevor Wainwright said: "He has been reinstated to the Labour group with immediate effect.

"The investigation was carried out at national level because a complaint had been made.

"He can now sit as he has done for the last 35 years as a Labour councillor.

"Obviously they found there was no case to answer.

"It's great news as far as I am concerned. It is just a pity it took so long."

Mr Jeal said he was unable to comment except to say he was "pleased to be back".

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
