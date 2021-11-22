Lockdown gardening boom sees surge in Yarmouth brown bin waste
A lockdown gardening boom has seen more than 2,500 tonnes of brown bin waste across the borough.
At a Great Yarmouth Borough Council (GYBC) Environment Committee meeting in September, it was announced that the amount of collected brown bin waste had risen by 550 tonnes compared to the previous year.
So far in 2021, the collection tonnage is 2,381.
The garden waste bin service has been operating for ten years, and in that time, subscribers have increased by 530pc.
There were two disruptions to service over the past 18-months, with brown bin collections suspended for six weeks in March 2020 due to Covid in March 2020.
And in February 2021 the service was suspended for four weeks due to snow and ice weather conditions.
In both instances this was so that staff could support the core services.
