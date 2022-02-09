Look inside Great Yarmouth's £4.7m market place revamp

The first phase of Great Yarmouth's revamped £4.7m market place is expected to be completed by early May.

Scaffolding from the new build is coming down and the completion of phase one by the beginning of May will see existing market traders move into the new building.

Great Yarmouth's new market taking shape - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Inside the building site, which has dominated the town centre since April 2021, the wooden structure of the new market has been put up, much of the cladding has been installed and the new stalls are taking shape.

The walkway is wider than the existing market to accommodate areas for seating while not disrupting pedestrian access.

Skylights have been put in to allow more light into the food and retail hub.

At a viewing attended by members of Great Yarmouth Borough Council (GYBC), leader Carl Smith said: "It's good to come inside and see the space and the light.

"It's all coming together and we're really pleased.

"There have been delays, but it's moving on and we are going to be able to open by May.

"It's going to be a great asset for the town.

"The town centre will be a place for people to live, work and study and this is the centre piece.

"We have had a phenomenal amount of interest from new businesses and 17 existing traders will be coming with us.

"It's exciting."

GYBC Labour leader Trevor Wainwright said: "I'm very impressed.

"Everything seems to be on track and it looks good."

Jane Beck, head of property and asset management, said: "It's a really exciting time."

"With the scaffolding down, you can see the shape and the space of the new market.

"We're at a point where everything is coming along quickly and everything is taking shape."

Some of the new units will be open plan allowing customers to walk around, while others will maintain the usual counter-style stalls seen at the current market place.

Some units will also include storage space for traders.

There will space for two pop-up stalls.

There are 17 confirmed existing market businesses moving into the new build.

Ms Beck confirmed 40 businesses have expressed an interest and they will be included in the next phases of development.

Discussions are still taking place to discuss a timeline for the completion of phases two and three.

The move has seen some traders not relocating to the new site, including H Blake Family Butchers.

