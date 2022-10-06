News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
'Lit up like a prison' - Concern over school's floodlighting plan

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 12:04 PM October 6, 2022
Norwich City FC player Chris Martin at a Football in the Community Soccer School at Lynn Grove High

Lynn Grove Academy in Gorleston had submitted plans to change the lighting at its football pitch - Credit: Archant

A Gorleston school’s plan to replace the floodlighting around its football pitch with energy-efficient LEDs has been approved, despite concerns around the impact on neighbouring homes. 

Lynn Grove Academy was granted permission for the change at a meeting of Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s planning committee on Wednesday, October 5.

One woman, who told the committee she was speaking on behalf of her elderly parents, warned: “The lights that you’re looking at now, you’re going to say look good on paper, but the old lights looked good on paper as well, that you passed, and they caused two years of anxiety and ill health to the residents. 
 
“The whole of their bungalow was lit up like a prison. They couldn’t use their kitchen and the dining room after 3.30pm, so please before you sign it off, make sure that you’re not going to subject them to that again.”

The committee agreed to impose conditions on the permission, which included limited hours within which the lights can be turned on, their height and specifications on their obtrusiveness. 
 

