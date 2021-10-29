'A stitch in time saves nine' - concerns over Gorleston tennis courts
A Gorleston resident has raised concerns about the state of public tennis courts in the area.
Grass is growing through the asphalt on tennis courts on Gorleston cliffs and one resident believes the council should be following the saying "a stitch in time saves nine".
"They are in urgent need of weeding and tidying," the resident, who does not wish to be named, said.
"If the issue is not tackled soon, the council will be involved in much greater expense to reinstate them.
"We all know that a stitch in time saves nine."
In a statement, Great Yarmouth Borough Council, said: “The tennis courts in Gorleston that are still used for playing, though now closed for the winter period, are treated for moss and weeds before the start of each season.
"There is a section of fencing where the straining wire has snapped and this is due for repair next week.”
