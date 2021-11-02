Beach huts 'sold out' as another 18 are added along prom

The beach huts along Gorleston on Sea. Picture: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

Another 18 beach huts have been installed along Gorleston's lower prom with a "long list" of potential buyers and annual hirers being drawn up.

It brings the total number along the stretch to 48.

According to the council's website they are sold out until March 2022.

Monthly hire fees start at £131.25, with an annual rent costing £1,701.88.

Mother and daughter Philippa Collingwood and Jackie Nickels enjoy birthday celebrations at 'Bertie" the beach hut. They were the first paying guests to make use of the seaside cabin on April 17, as restrictions eased. - Credit: Liz Coates

The beach huts are also available to buy with a ten or twenty five year ground lease and have previously been advertised at £19,800.

In a statement Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: “There has been an additional 18 beach huts placed along Gorleston Seafront, bringing the total of beach huts to 48.

You may also want to watch:

"We’re delighted at the popularity of the beach huts and have already compiled a long list of prospective purchasers and annual hirers, though we are still taking details for enquiries should people wish to apply.”

"All information on the hiring of the beach huts can be found at www.gorlestonbeachhuts.co.uk.”

Great Yarmouth Borough Council gave itself planning permission for 70 huts in 2018.