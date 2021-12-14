News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
People respond to Roman fort parking charges

James Weeds

Published: 8:08 AM December 14, 2021
The ruins of the Roman fort at Burgh Castle

People have had their say on the planned parking charges at Burgh Castle. - Credit: James Bass

People have had their say on a bid to introduce parking charges at a Roman fort.

Burgh Castle Roman Fort is planned to be the first Norfolk Archaeological Trust site to introduce parking fees as a way of keeping inline with its maintenance budget.

The charity says its small membership and changes to the way it is funded have resulted in a dip in income.

The proposed charges will be £1.50 for up to two hours, £2 for up to 4 hours and £4 for up to 12 hours.

The application to Great Yarmouth Borough Council has seen twelve responses sent in with 11 objections and one person in favour.

One person said: "I park my car at Burgh Castle to visit the graveyard.

"I have my dad and friends buried there.

"I find it hard to park in the summer and to have to pay to visit and lay flowers is a disgrace."

Another person said: "Being a dog walker and [using] the fort nearly everyday, I think monies have to come from somewhere.

"I would not object to paying a nominal fee."

