£450,000 bid for 40 new beach huts on seafront

Liz Coates

Published: 1:02 PM March 1, 2022
The beach huts along Gorleston on Sea. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The success of beach huts in Gorleston has prompted the borough council to consider installing more in Great Yarmouth for Summer 2023. - Credit: Archant

Plans have been revealed to add more beach huts to the prom in Great Yarmouth.

Budget papers reveal £450,000 is being earmarked to allow Great Yarmouth Borough Council to expand its property portfolio with a string of new beach huts.

Council leader Carl Smith said the authority was looking to site them to the north of the bowling greens and car parks in North Drive without losing any of the walkway.

Beach huts at Gorleston

Beach huts have proved a success in Gorleston and now plans are in the pipeline to bring 40 more to Great Yarmouth's North Drive. - Credit: Liz Coates

He said  it followed the success of the Gorleston cabins, where summer rentals had become sought after despite a slow start.

"They have really taken off since people have seen others using them," he said.

"It is a real success story and one we want to repeat in Great Yarmouth. We will have the new leisure centre by then and it is a big opportunity to give people something else."

The council has permission for 70 huts at Gorleston, with around 48 now in place.

Rents have jumped this year with a week's hire during the peak season up £13 to £199, and a month's up to £595, an increase of £38.50.

Prices start at £53.50 for a week in the low season. An annual rent now costs £134.50 more, standing at £2,079.50.

