New crossing refuge to improve safety on busy road

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 9:19 AM August 31, 2022
New crossing refuge planned for Beccles Road

Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis and borough and county councillor Carl Annison in Beccles Road where there has been an effort to bring about a new crossing refuge. - Credit: supplied by Paul Wells

A new crossing refuge is on the way for a busy street on the doorstep of a 1,000 home estate.

The new £130,000 island will be constructed by Norfolk County Council on Beccles Road in Bradwell, south of Green Lane and Clay Lane close to Bluebell Meadow and on a route to school.

New safety refuge crossing point for Beccles Road, Bradwell, near Great Yarmouth

Borough councillors and MP Brandon Lewis examine a traffic study helping to push the case for a new safe crossing point in Beccles Road, Bradwell. - Credit: supplied by Paul Wells

County and borough councillor Carl Annison said the scheme was one of his priorities after being elected to the county authority and was helped by borough councillors and MP Brandon Lewis to lobby for a traffic study which eventually proved the case.

Although the funding has yet to be secured the project is in the infrastructure plan and has been hailed as welcome news for pedestrians.

Mr Annison said: “I live just off Beccles Road, and I regularly see pedestrians crossing in the face of traffic. This measure will significantly help those residents who cross the road in that area.

"This is really good news, and hopefully will be the first step towards increased pedestrian safety along the whole length of this road.”

Mr Lewis also voiced his delight and said he hoped it could be installed soon.

