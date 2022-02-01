News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Local Council

Bid to replace 'unacceptable' fence in conservation area

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 5:36 PM February 1, 2022
Pops Meadow Gorleston

Planners are set to discuss proposals for a replacement fence at Pops Meadow in Gorleston after they deemed a new one 'unacceptable ' in a conservation area. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

A play park operator who was told they should have sought planning permission for a fence in a conservation area has suggested a replacement.

Pops Meadow in Pavilion Road, Gorleston was told last year it needed retrospective planning permission for an 8ft security fence which was  "harming" the conservation area.

Pops meadow fence planning row Gorleston

The previous fencing as pictured in summer 2014. Planners say its replacement is 'unacceptable' and are asking for it to be removed. - Credit: Google Maps

Papers being presented to Wednesday's development control committee (February 2) say suggested new designs depart from what was discussed and involve green mesh panels which "do not seek to enhance the character or appearance of the area".

Cherise Gray who runs the park with husband Lewis said they had agreed to change the fence and that it was up to planners to make their decision.

She said both maintenance and cost were issues to consider at a time when materials were hard to get hold of and costs were skyrocketing - but that they were doing their best.

Officers are asking for a raft of information by March 1 including details about the fencing, rides, and landscaping and warn that failure to meet timescales could lead to enforcement action.


Gorleston News

Don't Miss

The auctioneer and the Banksy

Great Yarmouth's model village Banksy sold at auction

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
End of an era as pie and pea stall quits Yarmouth Market

Yarmouth market's pea and pie stall holder to retire

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The former Winners pub at Great Yarmouth, which is up for sale at auction. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Former pub and nightclub up for auction in Great Yarmouth

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The 'mint mansion' on Gorleston before and after.

WATCH: The demolition of Gorleston's 'mint mansion'

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon