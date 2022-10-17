Crucial work for six day market project to start next month

Vital work to enable the completion of Great Yarmouth’s new six day covered market is set to start next month.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has requested that UK Power Networks relocate an existing power cable to allow for the construction of foundations for the final phase of the market building.

This work is expected to begin in early November and last until mid-December.

It will involve closure of a small part of the road near to the junction of the Market Place and Market Gates road.

A council spokesman said: "Access to existing businesses will be maintained throughout for shoppers and visitors.

"There may also be some noise and disruption over the course of work.

"Premises that may be specifically affected will be contacted by UK Power Networks directly."

"The council has asked UK Power Networks to complete this "essential work as soon as possible to help us complete the final phases of the new market building."