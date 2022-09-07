Council survey shows decline in borough's rough sleepers

A council survey of rough sleepers in the Great Yarmouth area identified less than ten of them, papers show.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council says its last formal count of rough sleepers in the district found nine of them.

The count was carried out on July 29, with council figures showing that in November last year there were 21 rough sleepers in the borough.

The figures are revealed in a paper called Rough Sleeping Update to the discussed by the council's housing and neighbourhoods committee on the night of Monday, September 12.

The document also details the council's ongoing response to tackling the issue, with funding bids in place to bolster the authority's rough sleeping support team.

A paper to be discussed on Monday said: "The number of individuals sleeping rough does fluctuate, since November 2021 and the last formal annual count, the number of people known to be rough sleeping has reduced from 21 to 9 (29 July)."

The council has five filled and three unfilled posts in its rough sleeping team, which has a focus on a prevention-led approach to the issue.

It also has four teams at its housing options service dedicated to clearing a back-log in housing applications.

Monday's report shows how funding is available from Public Health for three or four new posts to be created at the rough sleeping team if approved.

The new roles would improve both initial access to treatment and sustained treatment for rough sleepers with drug and/or alcohol addictions.

There is also a funding bid for a mental health clinician to join the team through a Norfolk County Council scheme looking at support for the whole region.

The report adds: "Since the Everyone In initiative in 2020, the council has built upon and enhanced its approach to rough sleeping establishing a dedicated rough sleeping team within the housing options service.

"Over this year and the next two years the focus of the team will to move from an approach led by interventions to support rough sleepers off the street to an approach which is prevention led in order to deliver a sustained reduction in rough sleeping across the borough."