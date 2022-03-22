The 9 Great Yarmouth projects being funded by the £20.1m Town Deal cash

Great Yarmouth's Winter Gardens is looking for just over £4m from the Town Deal fund. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Nine projects have been identified as "immediate investment priorities" in Great Yarmouth after it scooped £20.1m from the Government's Town Deal regeneration funding.

The borough council needs to submit summaries of all its projects to the Government by Thursday (March 24).

It proposes spending the money on nine projects, having dropped its Green Mobility scheme after the town was awarded less than the £24.8m it asked for.

The project would have implemented two schemes to connect the the seafront and town centre with new cycling and walking routes.

The focus of a project to deliver physical improvements to Vauxhall railway station had also shifted to creating a masterplan for the site.

Here is a list of the final nine projects, and the amount coming from the fund to pay for them.

1. A new operations and maintenance (O&M) campus

Based at the Great Yarmouth Enterprise Zone and Energy Park in South Denes it is tipped as unlocking and enabling further inward investment by the energy sector and providing a low-risk local base for energy sector start-ups, relocations and growing businesses (£3,950,000).

2. North Quay

Land assembly for the strategic regeneration of North Quay as a vibrant new mixed-use waterfront quarter, unlocking private sector regeneration and redevelopment of a key, underutilised gateway site (£2,600,000).

The largest project under the Town Deal is the transformation of Palmers department store into a learning hub. - Credit: Nick Butcher

3 A new Great Yarmouth University Learning Centre (GYULC)

A learning hub in the former Palmers/Beales store would see a relocated library sharing space with students on undergraduate courses affiliated with the University of Suffolk, and potentially the University of East Anglia, as well as East Coast College and East Norfolk Sixth Form College as partners. (£7,463,9470).

4. The Winter Gardens

To save and restore the iconic building as a year-round attraction (£4,075,000). Last year it was awarded close to £10m from the National Lottery Heritage Horizons. The total cost of restoration is likely to be around £16m.

5.The restoration of historic vacant buildings

Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust is restoring three buildings: 160 King Street, a 16th century timber frame building; the North west tower, once part of the medieval wall and to be restored as holiday accommodation; and St John's Church, a Grade II listed building on Lancaster Road and York Road, hoping to open as a hub of creative industries and conservation skills (£626,000).

The Ice House is asking for £450,000 to turn it into a centre for circus and the arts. - Credit: Archant

6. The Ice House

Plans have been submitted to create a National Centre for Arts and Circus, building cultural capacity and consolidating the town’s reputation as the UK’s capital of circus, tied into local providers and the curriculum of the proposed GYULC (£450,000).

7. Public wayfinding

Signage and wayfinding improvements to help people find their way around and drive footfall (£594,953)

A masterplan is being drawn up for improvements for Vauxhall Station, with a view to bidding for funding in the future. - Credit: Archant

8. Vauxhall Station

Feasibility and master-planning for the redevelopment of the railway station gateway as a key point of entry for residents. This is a shift from an earlier project which would have seen physical improvements. However officers warn in a report against "piecemeal" improvements suggesting a bigger chunk of money could be available from elsewhere under Levelling Up (£150,000).

9. Enhanced digital and connectivity infrastructure

A suite of projects enabling digital transformation across enterprise, skills and education, green initiatives and sustainable travel to enhance the visitor experience and reduce digital exclusion (£190,100).



