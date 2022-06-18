News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Old Great Yarmouth market to be cleared as work continues on new one

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 12:25 PM June 18, 2022
An artist's impression of the new market in Great Yarmouth.

An artist's impression of the new market in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

The old Great Yarmouth market is set to be cleared as the next part of work on its successor begins.

The area will be cleared, ahead of detailed ground surveys and the construction of the rest of the new market structure.

Many traders have already moved into the first section of the new structure which will replace the 30-year old canopy.

A small number of traders will remain in their existing stalls until the final structure is completed, before transferring.

There will be new traders,, with three new businesses opening in the first phase.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council says it has had more than 50 expressions of interest from people wanting to set up on the new market.

Council leader Carl Smith and Labour group leader Trevor Wainwright said in a statement: "We are pleased that the first phase of the new market is open.

"As work now begins on the demolition of the old market and the building of the next phase, we are working with the project team to try to keep disruption to a minimum."

