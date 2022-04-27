Womack Staithe toilets get much needed revamp

A toilet block close to Ludham has received some much needed attention.

Vital roofing repairs and general maintenance work have been completed at the Womack Staithe toilet block, which has now reopened.

General maintenance work at the toilets included interior and exterior paintwork, pipework replacement, removing loose tiles inside and adding new signage to the inside and outside of the building.

Outside, roofing repairs has been completed along with cladding works and maintenance.

Before the work began, the building also underwent an ecological survey. The interior work was completed as part of a general update of the facility and the roofing work was required for some time.

The work has been welcomed by the community and has received positive feedback from nearby residents.

St Benet's district councillor Adam Varley said: “I am really pleased with the high quality finish of these maintenance works.

"These toilets are an important facility in the Parish and these works ensure that people - both tourists and locals - alike can continue to use them safely.“