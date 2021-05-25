Drivers warned of new diversion at third river crossing site

Published: 3:12 PM May 25, 2021

A drone image taken on May 18 shows the progress of Great Yarmouth's third river crossing, a new lifting bridge which aims to open to traffic in 2023. - Credit: Oliv3r Drone Photography

More disruption is expected where the £121m third river crossing is taking shape in Great Yarmouth as some road restrictions are lifted and others put in place.

The temporary one-way system currently in place in Suffolk Road will end from Tuesday June 2, allowing two-way traffic to resume.

From this date, access on to Suffolk Road from William Adams Way will then be temporarily closed until November 29, 2022.

New image showing Great Yarmouth's third river crossing showing the control towers Picture: Norfolk County Council - Credit: Norfolk County Council

This closure will be in force 24 hours a day.

Access to Suffolk Road during this period will be available via Boundary Road and the official signed diversion route which flows south along William Adams Way, left onto Southtown Road, left onto Boundary Road and then onto Suffolk Road.

You may also want to watch:

Those on foot or cycle will also be diverted via the same route.

A new image of Great Yarmouth's proposed third river crossiing in the open position Picture: Norfolk County Council - Credit: Norfolk County Council

The changes are required to enable the construction of a new roundabout and the western approach structures for the new river crossing, seen as crucial to a new era of regeneration.

The crossing will link to the A47 and Harfrey’s roundabout via a new roundabout on the western side of the river and connect to South Denes Road on the eastern side.

Work started in January and involved the demolition of homes in Southtown Road and Queen Anne's Road as well as some commercial properties.

The bridge is due to open in 2023 with planting and landscaping in the final stages helping to improve the area and creating attractive walking and cycling routes.

For the public it means no longer having to make the four-mile trip across various pinch points including Gapton Hall, Fullers Hill and South Quay easing existing pressure on roads and diverting at least 15,000 vehicles.

A raft of new pictures have been released as proposals for Great Yarmouth's third river crossing reach a crucial stage Picture: Norfolk County Council - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Great Yarmouth's MP Brandon Lewis has hailed the third river crossing as "transformational" for the whole of the borough, creating jobs and helping locals and visitors to move around more easily saving time and money.

Norfolk County Council and BAM Farrans thank people for their patience while works are carried out.