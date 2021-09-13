Seaside bungalow set to be demolished

Published: 11:36 AM September 13, 2021 Updated: 12:00 PM September 13, 2021

A bid to tear down a bungalow in a coastal village and replace it with a two-storey chalet has been recommended for approval.

The plan for the four-bedroom property called Sea Haven that enjoys scenic clifftop views at Scratby will be discussed by Great Yarmouth Borough Council's development control committee on Wednesday night.

The bid to build the larger three-bedroom chalet and a detached garage on the Esplanade has seen eight letters of objection sent in by neighbours.

Objections include the chalet being out of character for the area, loss of scenic views and property devaluation.

Planning documents say that Scratby Parish Council has not sent in its views of the plan, which had been deferred by a month by the planning committee.

You may also want to watch:

They go onto say that if the parish council does not raise new issues with the chalet scheme then it is recommended for approval as it is not detrimental to the area and is an improvement on living accommodation.