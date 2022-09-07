Options for repair of 'death trap' sea defences put forward

The angle of the damage gabions at Scratby has been described as a potential death trap. - Credit: Archant

Storm-shattered sea defences need at least £550,000 to make them safe - but there is no money to do it, according to a report.

A 100m stretch of gabions (rock filled cages) at Scratby was damaged overnight on March 31/April 1 when high tides and gales lashed the coast toppling a newly installed lifeguard station at nearby Hemsby.

The damaged gabions at Scratby have been fenced off since they were hit by a storm on March 31/April 1 2022. - Credit: Archant

Six months on a report to Great Yarmouth Borough Council's environment committee members lays out options for action amid "significant beach lowering".

The damaged area has been fenced off and danger signs put up.

The toppled RNLI lifeguard station by Hemsby Gap. - Credit: James Weeds

Monitoring has confirmed there has been no further movement, but a lack of funds means the next steps are not obvious.

The estimated costs of repairing the defences ranges from £550,000 for the do minimum/make safe option, to £1,793,000 for offshore rock armour.

However, the council cannot pay and while the Environment Agency has consented to emergency works it is also not able to meet the estimated costs, the report says.

The gabions took a pounding on the night of March 21, 2022, but little has happened since to repair them. - Credit: Archant

Borough and county councillor James Bensly said the gabions were leaning over at an "alarming" angle and could be a death trap, warning beach walkers to keep their distance.

"It is scary reading this report," he said.

"We have to try and maintain these assets and make them work for the residents of Scratby and those who campaigned hard for them."

The gabions in the days after the storm on April 6, 2022. - Credit: Archant

The gabions were installed along an 877m stretch in 2015 at a cost of £600,000, more than half of which was paid for by the EA and following a ten year local campaign.

A medium term, cheaper option they were expected to last 20 years.

Repairs costing £420,000 were carried out in 2018 following the Beast from the East.

Although shattered the gabions are still doing their job but need repairing and there are concerns about safety. - Credit: Archant

Whereas they were once completely buried the gabions now tower 10ft over the beach in places leading to concerns about their stability.

Officers say a public safety risk assessment is needed and that any "small scale" works identified should be carried out.

Shattered gabions at Scratby which were laid in 2015 and expected to last 20 years. They are classed a borough council asset but there is no money to repair them. - Credit: Archant

They are also calling for a detailed engineering assessment to better understand the "stability, health and safety risks" of the damaged structures.

Mr Bensly said of the report: "It's not really giving us anything. It is really a bit of a plea for help from Yarmouth borough council to the Environment Agency - I feel they have left us carrying the can."

