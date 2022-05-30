Norfolk residents invited to have their say on village future
- Credit: PA
Residents of Fleggburgh will vote on how their village's future will be shaped.
A referendum on a new Neighbourhood Plan for the Great Yarmouth borough community will take place on June 16.
A neighbourhood plan is usually prepared by a parish council or community group to provide an opportunity to help shape the development of buildings and changes in land use within the area.
Residents can vote in the referendum if they are entitled to vote in local government elections and their qualifying address is in the referendum area.
The question to be asked at the referendum will be whether people would like Great Yarmouth Borough Council to use the Neighbourhood Plan to help the parish council decide planning applications in Fleggburgh village.
On the same day, Somerton residents can vote in a parish by-election .
The last day for new applications to vote by post or to change existing absent vote details in Somerton’s by-election is 5pm today (May 30).
The deadline for new applications to vote by proxy is no later than 5pm on June 8.