80k of repairs to start at play area shut since January

Liz Coates

Published: 6:22 PM June 21, 2021   
St George's Park Great Yarmouth

St George's Park in Great Yarmouth has been shut since January, although people have been breaching the barrier to access it anyway. - Credit: Liz Coates

Relief is on the way for children frustrated by the closure of a popular play area.

The apparatus at St George's Park in Great Yarmouth has been sealed off since January leading to disappointment among families who say it is used daily and that repair should be a priority.

In a statement, Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: “St George’s Park play area was closed due to the extremely worn play surfacing which needed replacing completely.

"The contractor has been appointed and will begin work shortly.  

“We apologise for any inconvenience and ask for everyone’s patience."

St George's Park Great Yarmouth

The nautical-themed play area in St George's Park has been shut since January. The borough council has made a plea for patience as 80k of repairs gets underway. - Credit: Liz Coates

You may also want to watch:

The spokesman added that the costs to remove and reinstate the area would be "in the excess of £80k."

She could not say how long the work would take.

Meanwhile people have shared their upset on social media tagging the long closure "disgusting."

One person said: "It’s not like it’s hidden away and it’s a place that’s used on a daily basis, someone needs to be held accountable for this."

The play area was installed in 2007 as part of a £2m revamp for the park.

