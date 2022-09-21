Taxi fares around Great Yarmouth set to rise

The taxi rank by the town's bus station and Troll Cart pub - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Taxi fares around the Great Yarmouth area are set to rise in October.

Since 2013 fares for taxis that do not need booking in advance have remained the same.

However at a Great Yarmouth Borough Council licencing committee meeting it was agreed to have a revised tariff for hackney carriages following a public consultation.

From October 7, an example six-mile daytime journey will cost £16 rather than the current £14.20, with a night time trip rising from £18.80 to £20.90.

Different rates will apply on Sundays and over the Christmas and new year periods.

Over the summer taxi firms and drivers asked for higher tariffs for taxis that were not pre-booked due to rising costs.

One proposed rise suggested night rates of £6 for the first 1,760 yards and then 35p for each further 195 yards.

It also proposed day rates should be £5 for the first 1,760 yards and then 25p for each further 176 yards.

During an consultation people raised concerns this would unfairly hit regular customers - especially shoppers, tourists and the elderly - wanting shorter journeys.

Fares will be reviewed again in 2024.