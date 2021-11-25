Drop in planned for 'try before you buy' assistive technology

The outside of Great Yarmouth Library, where the Assistive Technology Team will be showcasing TEC for people to borrow. - Credit: Archant

Great Yarmouth Library will be hosting a drop in service for people to see how technology can help caring for others.

Norfolk County Council's Assistive Technology Team will be demonstrating Technology Enabled Care (TEC) products at the library on Wednesday, December 1, from 2pm.

Library members will be able to borrow assistive technology equipment for up to six weeks at a time.

This free service gives people the flexibility to see what works for individual circumstances before committing to equipment unnecessarily.

The devices chosen for the pilot are easy to use and to set up and library staff are on hand to give further information to take away.

Jill Terrell, head of the Norfolk Library and Information Service said: “Devices such as simple sensors linked to carer pagers can take some of the worry out of caring and give the person needing support more independence in their own home."

For more information about the Norfolk County Council Assistive Technology team visit: www.norfolk.gov.uk/assistivetechnology or call 0344 800 8020.