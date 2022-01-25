News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Village vows to make returning carnival bigger and better

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 2:19 PM January 25, 2022
Updated: 2:32 PM January 25, 2022
A wizard and witches theme at Caister Carnival on Sunday June 30 made for a magical day Picture: Ke

The sun brought out thousands of people to Caister Carnival 2019. - Credit: Kevin Wood

A popular summertime event is set to return to a coastal village after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic.

Caister Carnival aims to return to the village's playing field on Sunday, June 26 from 10am.

The event has been absent from the village's calendar since 2020 due to the pandemic.

However, organisers are confident the event can return this year and have been planning for it since before Christmas.

The Caister Carnival was full of fun activities for familes to enjoyPicture: Kevin Wood

2018: Then Mayor, Mary Coleman (centre-right) greeting some youngsters at Caister Carnival with her husband Barry. - Credit: Archant

Kevin Wood, vice-chairman of Caister parish council, said this year's spectacular will be "bigger and better than ever".

"It's for the community by the community," Mr Wood said.

"And we want everyone to take part.

"We have lots of entertainment, food and drink.

"All we need is the sunshine."

As well as providing entertainment from the likes of East Coast Pirates car club, Mad Dogs' dog show and a Punk and Judy performance by Michael Hanton, this year's carnival will help raise funds for a new zipwire for children to use at Caister Playing Field.

"We've already received a lot in donations for the zipwire," said Mr Wood.

"But we still have a quite a way to go."

Previously, the carnival has managed to raise money for an outdoor gym.

Members of Isabella's Dance and Theatre Company will also be showing off their singing and dancing skills.

And there will be some martial arts action by a taekwondo group.

A wizard and witches theme at Caister Carnival on Sunday June 30 made for a magical day Picture: Ke

A wizard and witches theme at Caister Carnival in 2019 made for a magical day. - Credit: Kevin Wood

In the 1960s Caister Carnival used to host a long procession from one end of the village to other.

However, the original float-style carnival stopped in the 2000s.

The carnival returned in its current style in 2015 and continues to grow.

The carnival's mission statement says it is "a free family-friendly inclusive event incorporating music, drama, food and activities to give local groups a platform to promote their skills and services for the community by the community".

Mr Wood said the 2019 event saw thousands of people attend and - along with the Christmas Light Switch On and Caister Lifeboat Summer Fete - remains one of the events that brings the community together.

For more information, visit the Caister Carnival and Field Day or the Caister Parish Council Facebook groups.


