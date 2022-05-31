News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Back in business: Seaside toilets axed by council reopen

Liz Coates

Published: 4:19 PM May 31, 2022
Toilets in California near Great Yarmouth are reopening thanks to the parish council.

A toilet block in California, near Great Yarmouth, will once again be a port of call for the fully refreshed after it was shut by the borough council in 2015. - Credit: Google Maps

A toilet block shut by the council in a budget cull seven years ago is reopening this week.

The conveniences at California, a stone's throw from a pub and beach, have been eyed by developers since 2015.

However, Ormesby with Scratby Parish Council has reached a service level agreement with Great Yarmouth Borough Council to open them until October.

Kathryn Wendt said she hoped it would become permanent, hailing the move as positive for beach goers using the access by the fish and chip shop.

The toilets have been redecorated and new signs were going up.

They will be open from 9am to 6pm every day at the busy holiday hub.

The borough council pulled the chain on funding 12 of its 22 public loos in 2015 sparking an outcry about the impact on the holiday industry, and the options for the fully hydrated.

Parish councils were offered 'first refusal' on taking them on sparking conflict between the two levels of local government.

The borough said it needed to trim the £509,000 it was spending on keeping 22 public toilets open to make ends meet.


