Decision on Gorleston pub's fate delayed
- Credit: James Weeds
A decision on whether a Gorleston pub can keep its licence has been deferred.
Great Yarmouth Borough Council's licensing committee reviewed the licence of Tramway pub on Lowestoft Road, following complaints of swearing, violence and anti-social behaviour.
A decision will now be made on Wednesday at a short virtual meeting.
The committee can take a variety of measures, including modifying or suspending the licence, removing the designated premises licence supervisor or revoking the licence entirely.
An application review was requested by Philip Henley on behalf of people living in Lowestoft and Sussex Roads.
It has been made on the grounds of the prevention of crime and disorder, public safety and the prevention of public nuisance.
The application said that people living nearby had noticed noise almost immediately after the pub reopened on April 12, in part down to a marquee that had been put up outside.
