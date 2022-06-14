News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
'Mr Acle' to be remembered at building naming ceremony

Anthony Carroll

Published: 1:10 PM June 14, 2022
Updated: 1:27 PM June 14, 2022
Brian Grint sitting at the location of the Acle stocks. Historical papers have been found showing s

Brian Grint had been known as "Mr Acle" - Credit: Archant © 2009

A village will be gathering to pay special tribute later this month to a history lover and bowls player who played a key role in his community over many years.

Brian Grint, who was known as "Mr Acle", died aged 71 in June 2020 of a heart attack.

Mr Grint was a local historian and was well-known in the bowls world as he had represented Norfolk and organised the long-running Festival of Bowls in Great Yarmouth.

Brian Grint seen in 2003 outside Acle, where he served for three decades as a parish councillor

Brian Grint seen in 2003 outside Acle, where he served for three decades as a parish councillor - Credit: Steve Parsons

He has also been an Acle Parish councillor for more than three decades.

On Saturday, June 25 he will be remembered at a special event in recognition of his role in the village.

A community building owned by Acle Parish Council in The Street will be named The Brian Grint Centre.

The complex houses the Acle foodbank and there are plans to create a community archive in the building, which is next to the Chocolate Box.

Becky Furr, deputy council clerk and asset manager, said the centre''s name would be an apt tribute to someone who cared about his home village so much.

She said: "The building is for all the community and that was what Mr Grint was all about.

"There have been talks to have an archive here and the foodbank is a very busy resource."

The naming ceremony takes place at 10am and anyone who knew Mr Grint is invited to attend.

The Chocolate Box part of the building will remain as it is after renovation work.

A statement from the parish council said: "Acle Parish Council are delighted to announce the renaming of the offices to the side and above The Chocolate Box.

"The building will be renamed The Brian Grint Centre. The building will be used as a community hub."

Mr Grint had been instrumental in the planning and building of Acle War Memorial Recreation Centre.

The father-of-one was also part of the celebration committee following the opening of the Acle bypass in 1989 and was involved in the village's Olympic Torch event in 2012.

Brian Grint at the 2012 Olympic Torch event in Acle. PHOTO: Acle Parish Council

Brian Grint at the 2012 Olympic Torch event in Acle. - Credit: Acle Parish Council

Paying tribute after his death in June 2020 Angela Bishop, chair of Acle Parish Council, said: “Brian gave himself wholeheartedly to this village, right until the very end and he will leave a big hole in all our lives.

“Acle will never forget his great legacy.”

