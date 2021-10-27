New boost for the Wellesley

Published: 10:13 AM October 27, 2021

Wellesley football ground in Great Yarmouth, home to what is thought to be the oldest wooden stand in Britain. - Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

A recreation ground in Great Yarmouth is receiving upgrades to improve the experience of athletes who use the site.

The Wellesley Recreation Ground has had its running track resurfaced and will be receiving new flood lights in order to meet requirements made by TrackMark, UK Athletic's new quality assurance scheme.

Rob Andrews, coach and field referee at Great Yarmouth and District Athletics Club, said: “The athletics club are excited about the improvements to the track and field facilities.

"The refurbishment of the track has already provided a better running surface for both sprints and endurance events and modernising the field equipment will give a better and safer facility.

“Upgrading the floodlights will enable us to use all of the field equipment for evening training.”

Andy Grant, chairman of the borough council's housing and neighbourhood committee, said: “The improvements to the athletics track was necessary to ensure the longer-term sustainability of this great facility, and one we hope will positively effect runners of all abilities within the borough.”